ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis urges Coloradans to file taxes by June 30 to get $500 rebate

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsqkl_0g9T675p00
NoDerog, iStockimage

Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans Monday to file their taxes by the end of the month in order to receive at least $500 by September.

Residents who file state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $500 for individual tax filers and $1,000 for joint filers through the “Colorado Cashback Rebate” — an expedition of the 2023 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund, paying back up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year.

“We are providing immediate relief, putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans to help pay for everyday items,” Polis said. "Everyone who filed by June 30 will get the more than $500 or $1,000 rebates this summer."

Polis said 3.1 million Coloradans will receive the refund directly in the mail in August or September. If filing after June 30 but by the extended filing deadline on Oct. 17, they’ll get their check in January.

Every full-time Colorado resident who was at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021 can file a tax return to claim the rebate even if they did not have taxable income. Taxpayers will receive equal payments, regardless of income.

To check or update the address the rebate checks will be mailed to, residents should visit colorado.gov/revenueonline. For more information about the Colorado Cashback Rebate, visit tax.colorado.gov/cash-back.

Comments / 5

Related
The Center Square

Polis executive order seeks to expand apprenticeships in Colorado

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to expand apprenticeships in Colorado. The order requires the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Personnel and Administration to develop “strategies and guidance” to increase apprenticeship opportunities in the state by 20% by fiscal year 2023.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Don’t forget: file taxes by 6/30 to receive $500 rebate on time

COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans will receive rebates of more than $500 for single filers and $1,000+ for joint filers, but must file state taxes by June 30, 2022 in order to receive refunds on time. On Monday, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) encouraged Coloradans to file their taxes by June […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado DMV delaying registration renewal reminders for June and August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is delaying its registration renewal reminders for June and August. According to the state, the delay is due to the end of the fiscal year programming updates. If your vehicle registration is set to expire in July, you will not be reminded to renew The post Colorado DMV delaying registration renewal reminders for June and August appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | CD-8 GOP choice a Republican referendum

According to everybody, CD-8 will be one of the most competitive U.S. House of Representatives races in the nation. The district in the north Denver metro area across to Greeley is 40% Hispanic and leans slightly Democratic. Politicos believe the GOP has a good shot at winning because of the midterm election and the economy.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s pot peddlers sing the blues

It didn’t break our hearts to read in The Gazette this week that Coloradans have been buying “considerably less” legal marijuana than a year ago. We could shed only crocodile tears for the increasingly cynical industry aptly dubbed Big Marijuana. As The Gazette reported, the latest monthly stats the Colorado Department of Revenue compiles on pot sales show statewide sales of medical and recreational marijuana fell by $53 million for the month of April compared to April 2021. That’s down 26%. Medical marijuana sales were...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Rebates#State Of Colorado#Politics State
The Denver Gazette

Colorado tries luring Australian green energy company

Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $9.4 million in incentives to try to lure four companies to the state, including an Australian “green energy” company. The companies could create nearly 1,100 local jobs, officials said. The biggest package would go to a company that the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Jan Kulmann must withdraw from the CD-8 congressional race

Today, ProgressNow Colorado called for Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann to withdraw from the race for Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. It’s not a demand we make lightly, but the details of Kulmann’s conduct as president of the board at Stargate Charter School raise serious questions about her fitness to serve the public in any capacity.
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Walmart raises wages for pharmacy technicians

Walmart is raising its average hourly pay for pharmacy technicians to $20 an hour, the company announced today. The company announced the pay hike as Coloradans face soaring inflation and rising energy prices. Like other retailers, Walmart competes to attract and retain workers. The pay raise will be effective this...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Politicians Respond to Jan. 6 Hearings

The Jan. 6 Committee held its second of seven hearings Tuesday, continuing to present the results of their investigation into the former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy claims and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. “These Jan. 6 Committee Hearings seem to be of little interest to the American...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy