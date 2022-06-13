Regularly meeting with a financial advisor can help you maximize your money and keep on top of your long-term financial goals. Financial advisors can help you save more, reduce your debt and invest more wisely.

Experts recommend speaking with your advisor at least once a year, but these meetings are only helpful if you review the right topics. Here are 10 key questions to ask your financial advisor during an annual review.

Vital to understanding your financial picture is updating yourself on the current value of your accounts. This includes the values on all your accounts, savings rates, and current monthly contributions to retirement and investment accounts. This is where you and your advisor will discuss your portfolio's performance over the past year and how that compares to your expectations.

Whether saving for retirement or already retired, understanding how much you spend is important. That amount determines your savings rate, portfolio allocation and insurance recommendations.

Related to your expenses is how much cash you're using or not every month. If you are using less cash than expected, for instance, you may be able to increase your contributions or savings instead of letting your money languish in a regular checking account. On the other hand, if your emergency savings account has dipped below a set dollar amount, you may need to replenish it.

It may seem unusual, but discussing your health is important for your finances. As you age, healthcare costs will take up a larger portion of your cash needs, so your advisor will need to factor in any changes to your retirement plan.

Many Americans are unaware that Medicare is not free and does not cover all healthcare costs in retirement. As a result, your financial advisor should work with you to estimate future costs based on your health expectations and discuss ideas on how you'll pay for your portion of uninsured medical costs.

As gruesome as it may seem, part of a healthy retirement plan is not only calculating how much money you'll need to retire but how long you'll be able to live on those funds. You need to balance how much money you'll have saved with how much you expect to spend every month. If you're healthy and expect to live a long time, you may need more in your savings to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Your financial advisor should have a systematic approach to checking the beneficiaries for all your qualified accounts, life insurance and annuities. New laws and regulations may change how IRAs and funds can be inherited, and that may affect any provisions you have in place for your loved ones.

As part of your annual checkup, you should make sure that changes in your net worth and business have not triggered changes in your wealth transfer strategy . By ensuring that you have a plan set in place, you can rest assured knowing your estate will be handled if you become ill or pass away.

You should always feel free to reach out to your financial advisor in the event of a major life change, but if you haven't, make sure to mention it at your annual review. Your advisor will need to take into account any changes in annual income, which may result in changes to your tax planning . By reviewing these changes, your advisor will be able to leverage your situation to its best advantage.

After reviewing your financial situation, your financial advisor will be able to gauge your progress towards your long-term financial goals . You may need to further diversify your investments or realign your portfolio with changes in your current objectives. At the end, you should leave your meeting with a clear action plan for the next 12 months.

You should meet with your financial advisor at least once a year for a review of your finances. During your annual review you should ask important questions that can help direct the conversation and maximize your planning. Make sure to discuss your portfolio's performance, your cash flow and your progress toward your financial goals.

