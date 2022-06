The Virginia Employment Commission is currently reviewing hundreds of thousands of suspected fraud cases according to Commissioner Carrie Roth. Roth says the backlog is due to underfunding, understaffing at the start of the pandemic, a record number of weekly claims and a relaxed application process designed to get money out the door quickly during a sharp economic downturn. The VEC is in the process of reviewing more than 99 thousand unpaid and more than180 thousand paid potentially fraudulent claims.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO