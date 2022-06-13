ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr reschedules Pittsburgh show after bandmates test positive for COVID-19

By Madeline Bartos
 3 days ago

Ringo Starr postpones Saturday's concert at PPG Paints Arena 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ringo Starr is postponing his show in Pittsburgh after two members of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Beatle and his All-Starr Band were set to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, but the last 12 dates on his tour have been rescheduled for September.

Starr and his band were almost halfway through a 22-show run, which was originally slated for 2020. When Edgar Winter then Steve Lukather got COVID, they decided to reschedule the rest.

"We are so sorry to let the fans down," Starr said in a statement on his website. "It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the Fall."

The new date for the Pittsburgh show hasn't been announced. More information will be released later, Starr's website said.

Theater program about Alex Scott's story coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new theater program for kids in Pittsburgh presents its first show this weekend about the true story of Alex Scott.  Chances are that you've heard about Alex's Lemonade Stand. The play is based on the story of how Alex, who suffered a rare childhood cancer, created the lemonade stand to raise money for charity.  Her family eventually developed the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Cancer, which has now raised more than $200 million and funded 1,000 medical research projects.          "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" is geared for kids ages 5 to 11 and is at the New Hazlett Theater near the Children's Museum on the North Side.  It's part of a new program called Prime Stage Sprouts, which will bring books to life on stage for elementary-aged students and their families.  There's a sensory-friendly show on June 19.Click here for more.
How to observe Juneteenth 2022 in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are a number of activities and celebrations planned around the Pittsburgh region to mark Juneteenth.Here's a look at a few of them.Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration  The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration is happening June 17-19 at Point State Park and Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m."The parade is going to start on Saturday, June 18, at Freedom Corner. It goes down Fifth Avenue and onto the Point. And after the parade, we're going to have a voting rights forum," said William Marshall, founder of Stop the Violence Pittsburgh.The list of national artists...
People rush to pools as feels like temp hits 100

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - With the feels like temperature hitting 100 degrees in Pittsburgh Wednesday, people rushed to the pools for relief from the heat. The gates at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool open at 11:30, but a long line had already formed long before that. And the rush didn't stop. Even in the evening, there was still a line to get in.  With heat advisories and temperatures nearing triple digits, everyone wanted to cool off. The pool was packed with kids, parents and friends riding the waves in their innertubes.KDKA found some who don't even mind the heat. Some kids took a break from the water to throw the football around while others soaked up the sun on their blankets. The county said all of its pools are open except the wave pool in South Park, which was delayed due to construction. It will open on Friday.The county also said it has enough lifeguards to get through the summer.
'American Rust' to return to Pittsburgh area for season 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Rust" is returning to western Pennsylvania after all.Despite Showtime not ordering a second season of the show, "American Rust" was picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.The show's first season was filmed in western Pennsylvania and starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The show was filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September 2021.The Post-Gazette reports season 2 will continue to film in the area. "You can't do this show anywhere else," showrunner Dan Futterman told the PG. "It's a character, the city of Pittsburgh, and also the south of there along the Mon River. ... I'm really grateful to Amazon Freevee for recognizing the value in this show and giving us a chance to keep telling this story. We have a lot of story left."Futterman said season 2's production could begin in November and continue for about four months. 
Still Racing at 40: What’s on Tap for This Year’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Among its adherents, vintage-car racing is known as a gentlemen’s sport, focused less on competition and victory than sportsmanship and honor. The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, which, with this year’s race, will celebrate its 40th anniversary, has made the sport’s friendly nature a focus, as drivers showcase their vintage cars on the rolling course. Racers steer cars dating as far back as the 1930s and ’40s around a carefully laid-out track — but neither the cars nor the drivers are pushed to their fullest.
The Furries Return to Pittsburgh After a Two-Year Hiatus

Summer in Pittsburgh — the Three Rivers Regatta, Picklesburgh, the Arts Festival… and furries? Anthrocon 2022 returns to the ‘Burgh after a two-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. The convention, themed “Aesop’s Fables,” will run from June 30 to July 3 at the David L. Lawrence...
Down by the Mon: Sandcastle Makes a Splash With a Massive Offseason Overhaul

It takes a lot more than sand and water to make the Mon feel like a beach. Sandcastle, the West Homestead waterpark that has since 1989 welcomed sunbathers and thrillseekers for a summer escape, has progressively expanded its offerings throughout its 33-year history. With a recent, massive offseason overhaul, however, the riverside theme park truly feels like a transplanted Jersey Shore boardwalk.
Pittsburgh boxer gets the call to train for 2024 Olympics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From a small gym on Third Avenue, it was a seemingly normal training day for boxer Sunny Taylor. That was until the phone rang with a surprise caller from the U.S. Air Force World Class Athlete Program telling the hopeful applicant he made it. "I'm really looking forward to getting some great things out of you, man," the phone call said. "These are the goals that we set out to accomplish and we've accomplished them," said Delbert "Sunny" Taylor. "We have many more goals to accomplish along the way." WATCH: Lindsay Ward ReportsOne of those next goals?...
Best Places in Pittsburgh to Get Married and Feel Like Royalty

With its stone edifice, grand entryway, curved staircase and working fireplace, Mansions on Fifth is an easy stand-in for a stately affair. The boutique luxury hotel owned by Priory Hospitality Group stands along Fifth Avenue’s “Millionaire’s Row” and was originally home to the McCook family; family patriarch Willis McCook was the legal counsel to Henry Clay Frick. The 20,000-square-foot mansion underwent a major renovation in the early 2010s, and the site was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Former pediatric burn unit patients from UPMC Mercy head to sleep-away camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former patients at UPMC Mercy's burn center are headed to sleep-away camp. The kids loaded up on Thursday morning for the trip. Those kids also got backpacks loaded with snacks and more. Parents and organizers said it's great for the kids to be around others who have been through similar challenges. "Nobody judges you, everybody's been through the same thing, and nobody looks at you funny because of your scars," said Christina Booher one of the mothers of the campers. "She's really just going to have fun but not be alone because she's the only burn survivor in her school."The campers will also be able to be mentors for others who suffer from burns.
Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh, concert comes and goes without any major issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert. While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean. RELATED: Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowdTrash cans were overflowed, as to be expected. Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers. Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA that from the Bureau of EMS, there were 52 requests for service and 22 people transported to the hospital. No one was in critical condition when transported. So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.
9 great places for mini-golf in Pittsburgh and beyond

This is an updated version of a story we ran last summer, written by our friends at NEXTpittsburgh. Photo above courtesy of Sunset Mini-Golf. From bumper cars and bowling balls to rocketships and gigantic roosters, mini-golf in Pittsburgh goes way beyond the usual windmills and ponds. Local courses are a fun and affordable way to spend an evening outdoors, and they’re full of puzzling challenges and surprising quirks.
5 things to do with Dad on Father’s Day

What’s your plan for celebrating Father’s Day?. Are you going to gather around the grill — again — for yet another round of burgers and beer?. Chances are Dad is as tired of the same-old, same-old as the rest of the family. Here are a few...
Best Debunkable Pittsburgh Myths

For more than a century, Pittsburghers have boasted of having more bridges in their city than any other in the world. But as Pittsburgh Magazine revealed earlier this year, this claim collapses under scrutiny. Houston has almost eight times as many road bridges as Pittsburgh, though most of theirs don’t cross a river. (Most of ours don’t either.) Focusing only on spans across navigable waterways, New York City clearly exceeds Pittsburgh’s tally of 28 — pull up some Google maps and see for yourself. Venice? Fuhgeddaboudit, not even close. Even Paris has 37 spans over the storied Seine, and that’s spotting us two rivers. Luckily, they went with “City of Lights.”
The Furries return to Pittsburgh later this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Furries are coming back this summer to Pittsburgh.After missing the last two years because of COVID-19, the Anthrocon Convention is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30 to July 3. There will be new celebrations this year, including a block party in downtown Pittsburgh. The event celebrates human-like animal characters.  
Pittsburgh Restaurant Review: Alta Via Pizzeria

You’re likely familiar with big Burrito Restaurant Group. Pittsburgh’s most established restaurant umbrella was founded in 1993 by Tom Baron and Juno Yoon with Mad Mex in Oakland; a year later, they opened Kaya, which is when now-president and corporate chef Bill Fuller came on board as a sous chef. The following decade brought Casbah, Soba, Umi and Eleven Contemporary Kitchen, four now-closed restaurants, a prominent catering operation and numerous Mad Mex locations (currently 11).
Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field for the Kenny Chesney concert.The country music star made his way back to Pittsburgh on Saturday after postponing several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm so excited," said Leslie Bucci, a Neshannock Township resident.  "No shoes, no shirt, no problem," a group of people sang outside the stadium before the show.  Many tailgaters told KDKA-TV that they had tickets to the show since 2019.  "They've been in my Apple Wallet since December 2019, and last year I was so upset when they canceled again," one fan said Saturday.  Some people...
