Arkansas signee Anthony Black wins gold medal with Team USA

Anthony Black is a box-score stuffer.

And a gold medalist.

The five-star Arkansas signee and Team USA won the FIBA U18 Americas Championship crown over Brazil on Sunday night, 102-60 . Team USA has won six straight gold medals at the U18s.

Black led the team with 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 11 steals, 12 blocks in 120 minutes, 19.9 a game. His minutes totals were third on the team.

In the title game Sunday, former North Little Rock High big man Kel’el Ware, an Oregon signee, and Villanova signeAe Cam Whitmore combined for 51 points and 18 rebounds.

Black is one of three five-star recruits in coach Eric Musselman’s six-person freshman class, which makes up the No. 2 class in the country. Arkansas also has five transfers in for the 2022-23 season. The Hogs return just two players from last year’s roster.