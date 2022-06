AJ Harris, a 5-star cornerback out of Phenix City, Alabama and the No. 5 player at his position in the country, announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris on Thursday made the announcement on social media. Harris had a reported 37 offers and was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown and Dell McGee. Harris is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama. Among the other top teams in the mix for Harris were Alabama, Clemson and Florida.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO