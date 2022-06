Police said a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed Tuesday. The suspect and victim knew each other and there is no threat to the community, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 4:27 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 20400 block of Honey Crisp Lane for a reported stabbing, MCPD wrote in an email to MyMCM. According to police, a woman stabbed a woman above the waist area.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO