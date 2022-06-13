ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago
According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements.

The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect for the state – at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. DeWine said at 10:12 a.m. that he signed House Bill 99 before elaborating on the details of the legislation. He previously asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass House Bill 99, and then said he looked forward “to signing this important legislation,” when lawmakers passed it. The bill would allow teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Mike Dewine
