Michelle Obama to close out 4-day Culture of Democracy summit tonight

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 13 AM Edition) 01:43

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address tonight to end the four-day Culture of Democracy summit at the Banc of California stadium in Exposition Park.

The summit was organized by When We All Vote, a non-profit group co-founded by Obama and several celebrity allies, including Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steph Curry, H.E.R., Kerry Washington, and Shonda Rhimes. The gathering's goal is to strengthen democracy through voter registration, education, and culture change.

Speakers Monday will start with a formal welcome from Laker legend Magic Johnson, and continue with discussions with co-founders Selena Gomez and Janelle Monae, along with actresses Wanda Sykes and Tracee Ellis Ross. NBA Player Chris Paul, who also helped found the group, and CJ McCollum and former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers will also take part in the discussion.

Gomez will introduce Obama for her keynote address, which is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

The entire summit, including Obama's speech, will be livestreamed at democracysummit.org .

Comments / 6

Carole Eimam
2d ago

Michelle…..I don’t think you are smart enough to realize how very unpopular you two have become…please…leave us alone! You are an example to no one!

Reply(2)
4
Shady Wade
3d ago

Oh boooy. Can't wait to read what kind of racist hate dividing terminology will come out of its mouth.

Reply
5
Final Phase
3d ago

GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE MUST NOT PHASE OUT ON EARTH-quote by Abraham lincoln 16th president of America👍

Reply
2
 

