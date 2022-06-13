Police: 31 white supremacists with riot gear arrested near pride event in Idaho

DELAND, Fla. — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About two dozen families, who are represented by a Florida attorney, said their babies got sick after drinking formula made at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Michigan. Two of those families are in Pensacola and attorney Sam Geisler said experts have been able to vet...
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida was the only state not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5, according to a new report by the Miami Herald. Citing two sources within the federal government, the newspaper said Florida missed Tuesday's deadline to pre-order doses from the feds, so the state would be ready to quickly administer shots to young kids once regulatory approval had been granted.
LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County synagogue is suing the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and other state leaders over the 15-week abortion restriction law set to take effect July 1. The legislation prevents most abortions after 15...
TAMPA, Fla. — Wildlife workers have updated their response to the unusual mortality event, or UME, in an effort to address the sharp increase in manatee deaths over the past two years. Unfortunately, they say, sea cows are still showing signs of starvation and malnutrition. But there are some...
WASHINGTON — Tuesday is Flag Day. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is using the occasion to send a message. On Monday, she directed that several 51-star flags be hung along Pennsylvania Avenue in support of D.C. statehood. In a statement, the mayor said these flags should serve as a reminder...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A week after leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor, state Sen. Annette Taddeo on Monday endorsed former campaign rival U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the job of challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall. Taddeo urged other Florida Democrats to rally around Crist,...
TAMPA, Fla — Getting out on the water on a boat in Tampa Bay is becoming more popular thanks in part to what some are calling the Airbnb of boats. “GetMyBoat is a great platform for people who want to rent boats or book a captained boat charter for whether it's one weekend day or multiple days,” said Val Streif from the rental company.
