Police: 31 white supremacists with riot gear arrested near pride event in Idaho

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida was the only state not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5, according to a new report by the Miami Herald. Citing two sources within the federal government, the newspaper said Florida missed Tuesday's deadline to pre-order doses from the feds, so the state would be ready to quickly administer shots to young kids once regulatory approval had been granted.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO