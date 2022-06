Denver’s mandatory minicamp wraps up today, and as Russell Wilson learns the Broncos offense, former Boise State standout Brett Rypien has been getting his first look in competition with veteran Josh Johnson as Wilson’s backup. We know Denver wants Rypien around despite his limited action the past three years. The team signed him to a one-year contract tender an exclusive rights free agent in April worth $965,000. Rypien played all of three snaps last season and went 0-for-2 through the air. But he has a legit chance to begin the season on the 53-man roster as opposed to his customary spot on the practice squad. Sidenote: Former Boise State long snapper Daniel Cantrell has been trying out with Denver this week (anxious to see how that plays out for the Bishop Kelly grad).

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO