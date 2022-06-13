Kyler Murray reports for mandatory minicamp

This is the week for the Arizona Cardinals to hold their mandatory minicamp. It is the only week of the offseason that is required for all players. Their first practice will be Tuesday but players reported Monday for physicals and for media day.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who had been absent for much of the voluntary part of the offseason, showed up on Monday as expected, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It is no surprise that he showed up. One, it is mandatory and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on more than one occasion that he expected Murray to be there.

Murray, who seeks a contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, has not been completely absent from voluntary work but has missed much of it. Of the three weeks of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities), he was present for at least one practice of the second week. He was in the building at least one day during the workout phase.

Entering his fourth season, he is due to make about $5.5 million combined from his scheduled salary and roster bonus due in training camp. He is under contract for 2023 under the fifth-year team option that will pay him nearly $30 million. However, it is believed he wants an extension that will pay him an average of more than $40 million per year on average.

His agent presented a contract offer early in the offseason and made a public statement about how Murray wants to be the Cardinals’ quarterback and wants to win championships.

Most expect a deal will be agreed upon sometime in the next couple of months.

The Cardinals will take the field Tuesday morning for practice. We anticipate that Murray will be on the field with everyone else.

