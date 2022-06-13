ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They're back! Thor: Love And Thunder posters show Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor while Chris Hemsworth reprises his Marvel superhero role

 3 days ago

Two Thors are better than one.

Marvel unleashed new posts for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, giving fans the latest glimpse at the Space Viking's next adventure.

As well as Chris Hemsworth reprising his superhero role, he's joined by Natalie Portman's character Jane, who is suited up as the Mighty Thor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3wUA_0g9Stj9100
New looks: Several new posters for the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder were released to the public on Monday

Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Waititi were seen reprising their roles as Thor, Valkyrie and Korg, respectively.

Portman appears as her former character Jane Foster's new persona as the Mighty Thor.

New additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who portrayed Gorr the God Butcher and Zeus, respectively.

Thor's goats, Tooth Gnasher and Tooth Grinder, were also given a poster of their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj6FW_0g9Stj9100
In costume: Natalie Portman appeared as her former character Jane Foster's new persona as the Mighty Thor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVjsx_0g9Stj9100
Showing up: New additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who portrayed Gorr the God Butcher and Zeus, respectively

Development on the project began during the production of the previous Thor movie, which was also directed by Waititi.

The 46-year-old performer officially signed on as the new movie's director in July of 2019.

Much of the cast of the previous Thor movies signed on to reprise their roles that same year.

Christian Bale was cast in 2020, and Vin Diesel revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in the movie that same March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXqoO_0g9Stj9100
Working hard: Development on the project began during the production of the previous Thor movie, which was also directed by Waititi

The film will follow the titular superhero as he is derailed from his journey to find inner peace after Gorr the God Butcher begins a quest to exterminate all gods.

Waititi has pointed out that the forthcoming project will feature more romantic aspects than many would expect from a superhero movie.

Filming on the feature commenced in January of last year, and production wrapped in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiEiV_0g9Stj9100
Something different: Waititi has pointed out that the forthcoming project will feature more romantic aspects than many would expect from a superhero movie

The director previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and told the media outlet that he wanted to try out new ideas that would set the new Thor movie apart from its predecessor.

He stated: 'I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I'm feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, What's the least expected thing with this franchise?'

Waititi went on to describe the movie as 'sort of like a midlife crisis film, really.'

The performer then remarked that he learned greatly from his first time in the director's chair of a Marvel movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8f68_0g9Stj9100
Making moves: The director previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and told the media outlet that he wanted to try out new ideas that would set the new Thor movie apart from its predecessor

'This one, I felt like I've got a little more experience and knew how to shoot this a lot more efficiently,' he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder was previously set to be released on November 5 of last year, although its premiere date was pushed back several times.

The forthcoming superhero feature is now scheduled to make its official debut on June 23, with its wide release set to occur on July 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plDCP_0g9Stj9100
Coming soon: The forthcoming superhero feature is now scheduled to make its official debut on June 23, with its wide release set to occur on July 8

