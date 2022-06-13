ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Pensioner, 71, dies in hospital six days after she was hit by e-scooter being ridden by boy, 14, on pavement

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy.

Linda Davis, 71, known to her family and friends as Lou, was struck on the pavement on Southwell Road East, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, at around 3.50pm on June 2.

She was rushed to hospital but died last Wednesday despite the efforts of medics.

Nottinghamshire Police said the rider of the privately-owned electric scooter remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chgoo_0g9Sr3QI00
Linda Davis (above), 71, known to her family and friends as Lou, was struck on the pavement on Southwell Road East, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, at around 3.50pm on June 2

The force said the investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch while the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: 'Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

'Our enquiries are ongoing and we'd urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.'

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 441 of June 2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpfv3_0g9Sr3QI00
She was rushed to hospital but died last Wednesday despite the efforts of medics. Pictured: Southwell Road East

Two weeks ago a shocking report revealed e-scooter crashes had killed nine people while injuries had also rocketed across England, Scotland and Wales in 2021.

The data published by the Government said there were 1,280 collisions involving e-scooters last year compared to 460 in 2020.

In 2021, collisions resulted in 1,359 casualties and nine deaths while in 2020 they resulted in 484 injuries and a single fatality.

Comments / 28

Harriet L
3d ago

the 14 year old reported the accident and waited for help condolences to her family and friends may she rest in peace 😔 I pray all goes well for the teenager

Reply(1)
8
Al Yz
3d ago

Sad. Scooters should be ridden on the side walks. For that matter, bicycles shouldn't either. Sidewalks are for foot pedestrians.

Reply
5
Mouse65
2d ago

it sounds like an isolated freak accident. Sad that the teen is being judged world wide. RIP young lady. Prayers to her family.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Davis
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensioner#Hospital#Scooter#Nottinghamshire Police#Cctv
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

413K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy