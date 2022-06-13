Pensioner, 71, dies in hospital six days after she was hit by e-scooter being ridden by boy, 14, on pavement

A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy.

Linda Davis, 71, known to her family and friends as Lou, was struck on the pavement on Southwell Road East, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, at around 3.50pm on June 2.

She was rushed to hospital but died last Wednesday despite the efforts of medics.

Nottinghamshire Police said the rider of the privately-owned electric scooter remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

The force said the investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch while the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: 'Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

'Our enquiries are ongoing and we'd urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.'

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 441 of June 2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two weeks ago a shocking report revealed e-scooter crashes had killed nine people while injuries had also rocketed across England, Scotland and Wales in 2021.

The data published by the Government said there were 1,280 collisions involving e-scooters last year compared to 460 in 2020.

In 2021, collisions resulted in 1,359 casualties and nine deaths while in 2020 they resulted in 484 injuries and a single fatality.