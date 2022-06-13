ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden's vaccinated and boosted Health Secretary Xavier Becerra gets COVID for the second time in THREE WEEKS and is 'having mild symptoms'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced a breakthrough case of covid on Monday, testing positive for the second time in less than a month.

Becerra, 64, is vaccinated, boosted and not considered a close contact to President Joe Biden.

'This morning in Sacramento, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms,' the agency said in a statement.

'He will continue to perform his duties as HHS seecretary, working in isolation.'

'Secretary Becerra has not been considered a close contact of President Biden or Vice President Harris, as defined by the CDC. The Secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation, and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345vnQ_0g9Sp8uL00
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced a breakthrough case of covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9IDd_0g9Sp8uL00
Becerra is not considered a close contact to President Biden

Becerra also tested positive for covid on May 18 during a trip to Germany for a G-7 health summit.

Biden, 79, is vaccinated and double boosted.

But several members of his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris and half his Cabinet, have had covid.

Comments / 200

FJBFKHFCOVIDFAMASK
3d ago

No vaccine or buster here and no mask, since this all started and I’ve never had it!!! Because my immune system works just like my great God intended!!!

Reply(22)
151
Joe_roblox
3d ago

The vaccinated keep getting Covid-19 because the mnra vaccines only protects them from one variant . Coronaviruses mutate consistently therefore you are going to get sick. The UNVACCINATED only get sick once and are protected from all variants. Not to mention people are dying from these vaccines. Blood clots,brain aneurysm, myocarditis, etc.

Reply(2)
84
MB sc
3d ago

how do all these people who get vaxxed get it multiple times, yet ive been an uber driver the whole time never made my guest weat masks or wear one myself and yet have never caught it and im unvaxxed?

Reply(2)
41
