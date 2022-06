HOBACK BASIN – As summer grazing allotments opened up on the Bridger-Teton National Forest starting on June 10, cattle drives slowed traffic through the county from one end to the other. In the Hoback Basin, ranchers are turning out hundreds of cow-and-calf pairs, yearlings and bulls from the top of the Hoback Rim pretty much into the Hoback Canyon. WYDOT installed a digital sign warning drivers to slow down – “Cows on road. Slow down….” Drivers should be aware that cattle are moved among allotments all summer, often using public roads, and in September and October, roundups reverse the summer drives to bring all of the cattle back home.

HOBACK, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO