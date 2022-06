RACINE, Wis. - Trequan McGlorn, 29, of Racine, is charged with multiple counts after he was arrested twice in the same day. Racine police were called to a home near Lasalle and Kewaunee around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. At the scene, officers spoke to a woman who was "wielding a machete for her protection."

