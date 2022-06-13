Vote: Who was the best right handed pitcher in Southern Section high school baseball this season?

Voting ends Tuesday, June 21st at midnight.
SBLive's Top 50 Southern Section right handed pitcher rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who was the best RHP in the Section this season?
SBLIVE'S TOP 50 SOUTHERN SECTION RIGHT HANDED PITCHERS
Julian Barajas - Arroyo - 2023
Aric Berg - Chaminade - 2022
Oliver Boone - Notre Dame - 2023
Tommy Bridges - Harvard-Westlake - 2024
Zachary Brown - Villa Park - 2023
Frank Camarillo - Moreno Valley - 2022
Cole Clark - Notre Dame - 2022
Joshua Donegan - Los Alamitos - 2023
Brady Ebel - Etiwanda - 2025
Michael Ebner - Maranatha - 2022
Carter Elliott - Yucaipa - 2023
Anthony Eyanson - Lakewood - 2022
Ryan Farrell - Ojai Valley - 2022
Jameson Ferraro - Crescenta Valley - 2022
Hauze Fragoso - Warren - 2022
Dylan Goff - Etiwanda - 2023
Tyler Gough - JSerra - 2022
Grant Govel - Palos Verdes - 2023
Trevor Hansen - Royal - 2023
Ian Hoffstetter - Arcadia - 2023
JJ Hollis - JSerra - 2023
David Horn - JSerra - 2022
Andrew Johnson - Capistrano Valley Christian - 2024
Jack Kirrer - Mater Dei - 2022
Justin Lee - Notre Dame - 2023
Matthew Lopez - Huntington Beach - 2022
Matthew Lorenzano - South Hills - 2022
Isaiah Magdaleno - Crespi - 2023
Max Martin - Sierra Canyon - 2022
Mason McGwire - Capo Valley - 2022
Cole Miller - Newbury Park - 2023
Evan Miranda - Orange Lutheran - 2023
Luke Mistone - Bonita - 2022
Andrew Mits - Estancia - 2024
Ryan Mullan - Damien - 2023
Cade Nolan - Aquinas - 2022
Jaden Noot - Sierra Canyon - 2022
Andrew Parker - Foothill - 2023
Lukas Pirko - Vista Murrieta - 2023
Logan Reddemann - Quartz Hill - 2023
Louis Rodriguez - Orange Lutheran - 2022
Charlie Royal - Wilson - 2022
Jack Smith - Huntington Beach - 2022
Ryan Speshyock - Dos Pueblos - 2023
Jack Svinth - Santa Margarita - 2023
Cole Stokes - Redondo Union - 2023
Zach Strickland - Maranatha - 2025
Seth Sumner - Damien - 2022
Kassius Thomas - Sierra Canyon - 2022
Brynner Waiolama - North Torrance - 2023
