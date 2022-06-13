ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Vote: Who was the best right handed pitcher in Southern Section high school baseball this season?

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Voting ends Tuesday, June 21st at midnight.

SBLive's Top 50 Southern Section right handed pitcher rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who was the best RHP in the Section this season?

Check out our Top 50 right handed pitcher rankings and cast your vote below. The pole closes Tuesday, June 21st at midnight.

Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram @sbliveca.

SBLIVE'S TOP 50 SOUTHERN SECTION RIGHT HANDED PITCHERS

Julian Barajas - Arroyo - 2023

Aric Berg - Chaminade - 2022

Oliver Boone - Notre Dame - 2023

Tommy Bridges - Harvard-Westlake - 2024

Zachary Brown - Villa Park - 2023

Frank Camarillo - Moreno Valley - 2022

Cole Clark - Notre Dame - 2022

Joshua Donegan - Los Alamitos - 2023

Brady Ebel - Etiwanda - 2025

Michael Ebner - Maranatha - 2022

Carter Elliott - Yucaipa - 2023

Anthony Eyanson - Lakewood - 2022

Ryan Farrell - Ojai Valley - 2022

Jameson Ferraro - Crescenta Valley - 2022

Hauze Fragoso - Warren - 2022

Dylan Goff - Etiwanda - 2023

Tyler Gough - JSerra - 2022

Grant Govel - Palos Verdes - 2023

Trevor Hansen - Royal - 2023

Ian Hoffstetter - Arcadia - 2023

JJ Hollis - JSerra - 2023

David Horn - JSerra - 2022

Andrew Johnson - Capistrano Valley Christian - 2024

Jack Kirrer - Mater Dei - 2022

Justin Lee - Notre Dame - 2023

Matthew Lopez - Huntington Beach - 2022

Matthew Lorenzano - South Hills - 2022

Isaiah Magdaleno - Crespi - 2023

Max Martin - Sierra Canyon - 2022

Mason McGwire - Capo Valley - 2022

Cole Miller - Newbury Park - 2023

Evan Miranda - Orange Lutheran - 2023

Luke Mistone - Bonita - 2022

Andrew Mits - Estancia - 2024

Ryan Mullan - Damien - 2023

Cade Nolan - Aquinas - 2022

Jaden Noot - Sierra Canyon - 2022

Andrew Parker - Foothill - 2023

Lukas Pirko - Vista Murrieta - 2023

Logan Reddemann - Quartz Hill - 2023

Louis Rodriguez - Orange Lutheran - 2022

Charlie Royal - Wilson - 2022

Jack Smith - Huntington Beach - 2022

Ryan Speshyock - Dos Pueblos - 2023

Jack Svinth - Santa Margarita - 2023

Cole Stokes - Redondo Union - 2023

Zach Strickland - Maranatha - 2025

Seth Sumner - Damien - 2022

Kassius Thomas - Sierra Canyon - 2022

Brynner Waiolama - North Torrance - 2023

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

