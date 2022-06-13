ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Under pressure, German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7LSL_0g9SiEnZ00
Germany Slovakia German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment Monday on reports that he is planning to visit Ukraine together with his counterparts from France and Italy soon.

Weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported that Scholz would travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Mario Draghi Berlin before this month's summit of leaders from the Group of Seven major economies in Germany.

Several other European leaders, Germany's opposition leader and members of Scholz's own Cabinet have visited Ukraine in recent weeks to express solidarity with the country in the face of Russia's military assault, raising the pressure on the German chancellor to do likewise.

Scholz fobbed off questions about the reported travel plans, saying that he wouldn't go beyond what his spokesperson had told reporters earlier in the day. The spokesperson had declined to discuss the reports.

While Germany has contributed considerable financial and military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion three months ago, Scholz's government has been criticized both at home and abroad for being slower to do so than the United States and some smaller European countries.

Scholz pushed back against such criticism Monday, saying that the advanced howitzers Germany is providing to Ukraine, for example, require extensive training before they can be used.

“I think it would be good if those who express their views on this or that issue spent a moment thinking about it first," he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Countless lives will be saved’: Countries to sign first declaration imposing limits on bombing urban areas

The UK, the US, France, and Japan are among a slew of countries that have signed the first ever political declaration committing nations to avoid bombing and shelling populated towns and cities, a move which rights groups say will save thousands of civilian lives.Ireland presented a final draft of the declaration to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday after nearly three years of negotiations by member states and civil society organisations.The final wording - which is significantly watered down compared to initial drafts - is not legally binding. But it commits signatories to avoid using explosive weapons, like aerial...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a QC – I believe we got it wrong on Rwanda. But not in the way you think

This week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decided to challenge and block a deportation flight of migrants to Rwanda at the 11th hour. The intervention has drawn the ire of our prime minister and, unsurprisingly, the UK is now closely considering its relationship with the ECHR and what benefits it can bring.We must be clear – under the European Convention on Human Rights (the Convention), the European Court’s decisions are binding on a litigating state when they amount to a final judgment. But this is not the position here. This stage of the proceedings has not been...
IMMIGRATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy