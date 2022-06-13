ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AG Balderas Announces $13.7 Million Settlement With Centene Corporation Over Investigation Of PBM Claims

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE – Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a $13.7 million settlement with Centene Corporation regarding the Attorney General’s investigation of the company’s subsidiaries’ pricing and reporting of pharmacy benefits and services provided to the New Mexico Medicaid program which is overseen by the New Mexico Human Services Department...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Unemployment Rate: 5.1 Percent In May

New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in May, down from 5.3 percent in April and down from 7.2 percent in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in May was 3.6 percent, unchanged from the rate in April and down from 5.8 percent in May 2021. Total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 38,600 jobs, or 4.8 percent, between May 2021 and May 2022.
ECONOMY
ladailypost.com

Gov. Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, NMED Secretary Kenney And Trustee Hart Stebbins Announce $32M Settlement With U.S. In Gold King Mine Litigation

FARMINGTON — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins announced today a $32 million final settlement with the United States and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Gold King Mine litigation. Under the settlement,...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Supreme Court Clarifies Legal Framework For Allowing Social Media Evidence At Trial

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Supreme Court Thursday clarified the requirements for allowing social media communications as evidence in New Mexico court proceedings. In a unanimous opinion, the state’s highest court for the first time addressed a legal question about guidelines governing the admissibility of social media evidence. The justices concluded “the authentication of social media evidence is governed by the traditional authentication standard” in court procedural rules – Rule 11-901 of the Rules of Evidence.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Unemployment Insurance Operations Center Closed Monday In observance Of Juneteenth National Independence Day

ALBUQUERQUE — All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ (NMDWS) offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The department urges claimants to plan accordingly. The Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System (www.jobs.state.nm.us) is available online...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
ladailypost.com

Maximum SNAP Benefits Continue Through June 2022

SANTA FE — New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of June. Additionally, SNAP recipients are able to purchase hot food prepared for immediate consumption with their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Skolnik: COVID Update – June 15, 2022 – Still In A Major Surge

The number of cases has increased over the two weeks ending June 14 by 157 percent. We are at a 7-day average of 25+ cases per day, equal to 129 per 100,000 people. This rate of new cases is the highest in New Mexico and as high as any time except the peak of the Omicron surge. For reference, the county with the 10th highest rate of new cases in the country has 139 cases per 100,000 per day.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
ladailypost.com

NMGF: Public Reminded To Leave Young Wildlife Alone

SANTA FE — Spring is the time of year when most wildlife babies are born. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMGF) reminds the public to leave alone any deer or antelope fawns, elk calves, bear cubs or other wild animals they may find. Most young-of-the-year wildlife...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy