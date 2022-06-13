AG Balderas Announces $13.7 Million Settlement With Centene Corporation Over Investigation Of PBM Claims
ALBUQUERQUE – Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a $13.7 million settlement with Centene Corporation regarding the Attorney General’s investigation of the company’s subsidiaries’ pricing and reporting of pharmacy benefits and services provided to the New Mexico Medicaid program which is overseen by the New Mexico Human Services Department...ladailypost.com
Comments / 0