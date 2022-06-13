AG Balderas Announces $13.7 Million Settlement With Centene Corporation Over Investigation Of PBM Claims

The number of cases has increased over the two weeks ending June 14 by 157 percent. We are at a 7-day average of 25+ cases per day, equal to 129 per 100,000 people. This rate of new cases is the highest in New Mexico and as high as any time except the peak of the Omicron surge. For reference, the county with the 10th highest rate of new cases in the country has 139 cases per 100,000 per day.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO