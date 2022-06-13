ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp holding about 150 children near Dallas

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXmQQ_0g9ScBnI00

Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives investigating after juvenile fatally shoots friend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives said a juvenile thought a gun he fired was empty when he pulled the trigger, killing another minor on June 15. Arriving officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. At first, police said his friend told them the victim shot himself. But investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings at 214.671.3083 or by email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Duncanville, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Texas shot and killed a man who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with officers. According to WFAA, police began receiving calls at about 8:45 a.m. local time about a person with a gun and shots fired at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.
KLTV

Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) - Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp. In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers. No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Youth Day#Day Camp#Violent Crime
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

UPDATED: Terrifying Texas Gunman Shot and Killed Inside Kids Camp

The gunman was identified as 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas, Texas. After firing a shot inside Fieldhouse, where 250 children were attending summer camp, the man Fieldhouse the camp staff immediately went into lockdown, which police called "clear-headed actions" that helped avoid injuries to campers and staff members. Another terrifying...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Eight incidents of theft reported in McKinney since June 7

McKinney Police Department officers responded to eight thefts and other incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data. - 12 p.m. June 7, theft at a commercial/office building on the 1400 block of N. McDonald Street. - 2 p.m. June 7, theft of a firearm from...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

2 shot, transported to local hospital after gun fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call that involved two adult males in a physical fight at 10025 Shorewood Drive.Police say that a friend of one of the males fighting pulled out a gun and shot the male fighting his friend.  There was reportedly a struggle over control of the gun and the male who pulled out the gun was also shot.  Both of the males were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
DALLAS, TX
MyTexasDaily

Man shot to death outside of Dallas business, police investigating

DALLAS, Texas — On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 500 block of N. Gilpin Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, a 25-year-old male lying outside the front entrance of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Fort Worth man suspected in Tyler auto heist in custody after extradition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities now have in custody another suspect they believe is connected to an organized, multi-vehicle heist at a Tyler car dealership. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian, Brandon Harbor, 20, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday following extradition from Tarrant County. He is currently charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and was given a $250,000 bond amount. Harbor had been arrested previously by the Arlington Police Department in connection with another alleged car theft and was picked up by Smith County authorities after serving time in Tarrant County.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police ask for help identifying owner of vehicle allegedly used in theft

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a theft case.On May 1, 2022 at about 1:30 p.m., the owner of a gray van seen in images captured by surveillance video allegedly cut catalytic converters from a vehicle located in the 10100 block of Lake June Road.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy