Columbia, MO

Tigers land commitment from Texas WR, MU legacy Johnson

By Kyle Pinnell
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri added future depth to arguably one of its deepest positions Monday afternoon, landing a verbal commitment from Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect Marquis Johnson. (tncms-inline)1536394170784440321[0](/tncms-inline) Johnson, rated a...

www.columbiamissourian.com

