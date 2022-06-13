Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2022

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.85%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion. Buying $100 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $100 of MCHP stock 20 years...
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY officially entered bear market territory this week after falling more than 20% from the highs. As analysts begin to revise earnings estimates for the coming quarters, one investor says sentiment has become too negative. What Happened "Shark Tank" investor and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary...
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 10.89% at $1.12. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.82% at $1.85. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 7.80% at $7.19. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.72% at $2.70. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.22. Canopy Gwth CGC shares...
The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS a leading manufacturer of branded cannabis products, launched a Quebec-exclusive brand, Bon Jak. Valens continues to build its presence in Quebec with the addition of several exciting new SKUs under the Bon Jak brand, which is focused on delivering unique user experiences in the province of Quebec:
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may not be over. "It looks like it's being liquidated,"...
Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the...
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Although the Dow Jones dropped around 150 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for US Silica Holdings Inc SLCA from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Silica Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.48.
With the S&P 500's index 20% drop from its all-time high, the stock market has officially entered bear territory. Here’s a look at what happened and the returns investors historically see after a market correction. What Happened: The S&P 500 dropped to a low of 3,750 on Monday, marking...
Grown Rogue International Inc. GRUSF GRIN, a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, announced the termination of the joint venture between its Michigan partner, Golden Harvests, LLC and Pure Extracts Corp. The termination is immaterial to the company and the company's financial statements, since Grown Rogue had not incorporated any revenue or profits from this joint venture into their forecasts or planning.
WonderFi listing on Canada’s TSX (OTC: WONDF) tZERO is appointing new directors (OTC: TZROP) CITI, BAC, et al launching Octaura (NYSE: C) (NYSE: BAC) Robinhood’s main revenues drying (NASDAQ: HOOD) Kraken is hiring for 500 more roles. Bybit adds portfolio margin feature. ViewTrade and SinoPac celebrated. LSE adding...
