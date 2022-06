COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — AEP Ohio said crews have made significant progress repairing damage to the transmission lines that bring energy to the Columbus area. "We expect that these repairs will allow the power grid in the Columbus area to operate as it normally would, even as temperatures rise. We will continue to monitor system performance throughout the day and provide any updates as needed," AEP said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO