Software

Microsoft tests refreshed, tabbed Windows 11 File Explorer design

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowser tabs have been a thing for decades, but the file explorers you use to navigate your computer's storage have been slow to follow suit. The macOS Finder picked up tabs in 2013, and now Windows 11's File Explorer is getting them too. Microsoft released a new build of Windows 11...

arstechnica.com

Ars Technica

Amazon says its drones will deliver packages to backyards this year

Amazon is detailing plans to begin its drone delivery service, Amazon Prime Air. The company still has some regulatory obstacles to overcome but expects drones to be dropping packages into customers' backyards in Lockeford, California, by the end of 2022. In a blog post this week, Amazon said that after...
LOCKEFORD, CA
Motley Fool

2 Green Flags for AMD's Future

Advanced Micro Devices is gaining traction in the lucrative market for gaming graphics cards. The data center GPU market could unlock another major growth opportunity for the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
COMPUTERS
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Insider#Design
TechCrunch

GreyNoise to expand its threat intel collection after securing $15M in funding

GreyNoise is a self-styled “anti-threat intelligence” company that provides essentially a spam filter for internet threat alerts. Just as inboxes are bombarded with unwanted emails and unsolicited junk, security operations analysts are assaulted by endless, often pointless alerts. While many of these can be the signs of a targeted cyberattack, most are false positives created from internet background noise, such as benign scanning done by security firms, researchers and academics. However, all of these alerts require manual triage that can often lead to missed threats and productivity issues.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

NASA says it’s ready for a fourth attempt to fuel the massive SLS rocket

NASA has been attempting to conduct a critical fueling test of its Space Launch System rocket for nearly three months, and now the agency says it is ready to try again. This will be NASA's fourth attempt to load the SLS rocket's first and second stages with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen and go deep into a countdown toward launch before ending the test at T-10 seconds. The space agency plans to call its team of engineers and technicians to their stations on Saturday evening and begin fueling operations on Monday morning, June 20.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Improved polar-code-based efficient post-processing algorithm for quantum key distribution

Combined with one-time pad encryption scheme, quantum key distribution guarantees the unconditional security of communication in theory. However, error correction and privacy amplification in the post-processing phase of quantum key distribution result in high time delay, which limits the final secret key generation rate and the practicability of quantum key distribution systems. To alleviate this limitation, this paper proposes an efficient post-processing algorithm based on polar codes for quantum key distribution. In this algorithm, by analyzing the channel capacity of the main channel and the wiretap channel respectively under the Wyner's wiretap channel model, we design a codeword structure of polar codes, so that the error correction and privacy amplification could be completed synchronously in a single step. Through combining error correction and privacy amplification into one single step, this efficient post-processing algorithm reduces complexity of the system and lower the post-processing delay. Besides, the reliable and secure communicaiton conditions for this algorithm has been given in this paper. Simulation results show that this post-processing algorithm satisfies the reliable and secure communication conditions well.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

No-code tool Next Matter lands $16M to automate business processes

Hugenroth sees businesses facing several key challenges in the current economic climate. Operational excellence is becoming a must-have, he asserts; COOs are using “duct-tape” solutions to streamline workflows; and operations are changing rapidly, leaving companies’ tech stacks in the dust. Hugenroth founded Next Matter to address these by replacing the patchwork of spreadsheets, email, costly custom apps and chat clients many companies use with a platform that links different tools (e.g. HubSpot, Slack and Zapier) together to — in theory — simplify various processes.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

IT fail caused Sonos to ship unwanted speakers and charge customers for them

Sonos customers were left scratching their heads and double-checking their bank accounts after receiving more speakers than they ordered. Some users were reportedly charged for the extra speakers that they received but never ordered. The Verge on Monday said it spoke to one Sonos customer who "placed an order for...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Internet Explorer was once synonymous with the Internet, but today it’s gone for good

Microsoft's Internet Explorer has died many deaths over the years, but today is the one that counts. The final version of the browser, Internet Explorer 11, will no longer receive support or security updates starting today, and it will gradually be removed from Windows 10 PCs via a Windows Update at some point in the future. It was never installed on Windows 11 PCs at all.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Unsupervised learning architecture for classifying the transient noise of interferometric gravitational-wave detectors

In the data obtained by laser interferometric gravitational wave detectors, transient noise with non-stationary and non-Gaussian features occurs at a high rate. This often results in problems such as detector instability and the hiding and/or imitation of gravitational-wave signals. This transient noise has various characteristics in the time"“frequency representation, which is considered to be associated with environmental and instrumental origins. Classification of transient noise can offer clues for exploring its origin and improving the performance of the detector. One approach for accomplishing this is supervised learning. However, in general, supervised learning requires annotation of the training data, and there are issues with ensuring objectivity in the classification and its corresponding new classes. By contrast, unsupervised learning can reduce the annotation work for the training data and ensure objectivity in the classification and its corresponding new classes. In this study, we propose an unsupervised learning architecture for the classification of transient noise that combines a variational autoencoder and invariant information clustering. To evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed architecture, we used the dataset (time"“frequency two-dimensional spectrogram images and labels) of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) first observation run prepared by the Gravity Spy project. The classes provided by our proposed unsupervised learning architecture were consistent with the labels annotated by the Gravity Spy project, which manifests the potential for the existence of unrevealed classes.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist A380 is finally here to rival AMD’s entry-level GPU

Intel has now officially released its first desktop discrete graphics card from the Arc Alchemist lineup, the A380. Right off the bat, the A380 also receives its first custom version with higher clock speeds, manufactured by Gunnir. The entry-level GPU is positioned to be the rival to AMD’s Radeon RX...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Budget gaming PC build guide

It's all about performance per dollar with our budget gaming PC build guide. It's been difficult to put together a budget gaming PC lately. The ongoing semiconductor shortage has put a lot of stuff on hold. But it finally looks like there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Graphics card prices are starting to sink back down and other components are becoming more and more available. It's finally a pretty good time to start looking into building a budget gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Compact resonant systems for perfect and broadband sound absorption in wide waveguides in transmission problems

This work deals with wave absorption in reciprocal asymmetric scattering problem by addressing the acoustic problem of compact absorbers for perfect unidirectional absorption, flush mounted to the walls of wide ducts. These absorbers are composed of several side-by-side resonators that are usually of different geometry and thus detuned to yield an asymmetric acoustic response. A simple lumped-element model analysis is performed to link the dependence of the optimal resonators surface impedance, resonance frequency, and losses to the duct cross-sectional area and resonator spacing. This analysis unifies those of several specific configurations into a unique problem. In addition, the impact of the potential evanescent coupling between the resonators, which is usually neglected, is carefully studied. This coupling can have a strong impact especially on the behavior of compact absorbers lining wide ducts. To reduce the evanescent coupling, the resonators should be relatively small and therefore their resonances should be damped, and not arranged by order of increasing or decreasing resonant frequency. Finally, such an absorber is designed and optimized for perfect unidirectional absorption to prove the relevance of the analysis. The absorber is 30Â cm long and 5Â cm thick and covers a single side of a 14.8 Ã— 15Â cm2 rectangular duct. A mean absorption coefficient of 99% is obtained experimentally between 700 and 800Â Hz.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

The best accounting software for your small business

Being a small business owner can be rewarding in many ways, but tasks like maintaining budgets, ensuring invoices are tracked and paid, and managing accounts payable can be difficult. Without the proper software to get the job done, it’s entirely possible companies can fall into disarray. To address that problem, many small business owners turn to dedicated accounting software, programs that usually run in the cloud and have the ability to handle all of the accounting needs of the operation.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Why a Netflix-Roku Tie-Up Might Make Sense Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Asit...
TV & VIDEOS
Nature.com

Amorphous carbon nitride dual-function anti-reflection coating for crystalline silicon solar cells

Crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells have dominated the photovoltaic industry for decades. However, due to high reflectivity and the presence of numerous types of surface contaminants, the solar cell only absorbs a limited amount of the incident solar radiation. To improve the efficiency of the solar cell, anti-reflection and self-cleaning coatings must be applied to the surface. The main objective of this work is to synthesize an amorphous carbon nitride CNx thin film as a novel dual-function anti-reflection coating (ARC) for c-Si solar cells. The CNx film was synthesized by the RF magnetron sputtering technique and characterized by different chemical, structural, and optical analysis techniques. The performance of CNx film was investigated via measuring the reflectance, photoelectric conversion efficiency, and external quantum efficiency. The minimum reflectance was 0.3% at 550Â nm wavelength, and the external quantum efficiency achieved was more than 90% within the broad wavelength range. The open circuit voltage and short circuit current density that have been achieved are 578Â mV and 33.85 mAcmâˆ’2, respectively. Finally, a photoelectric conversion efficiency of 13.05% was achieved with the coated c-Si solar cell in comparison with 5.52% for the uncoated c-Si solar cell. This study shows that CNx films have promising application potential as an efficient ARC for c-Si solar cells as compared to traditional ARC materials.
INDUSTRY

