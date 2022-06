CMC Group and Morabito Properties nabbed $64.5 million from Bank OZK to complete a residential development in Bay Harbor Islands, north of Miami Beach, property records show. The pair broke ground on their eight-story luxury condominium, Onda Residences, last November, expecting it to open next year. Located at 1135 103rd Street, the project, designed by Arquitectonica, boasts more than 300 feet of bay frontage at the northern tip of the island, just west of Bal Harbour.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO