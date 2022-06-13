Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill
According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements.
The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect for the state – at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. DeWine said at 10:12 a.m. that he signed House Bill 99 before elaborating on the details of the legislation. He previously asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass House Bill 99, and then said he looked forward “to signing this important legislation,” when lawmakers passed it. The bill would allow teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Email
The Latest:
- Ohio Teachers Legally Permitted To Bring Firearms In School With Only 24 Hours Of Training
- Watch: Kendrick Lamar Goes To Ghana In Upcoming ‘Big Steppers’ Album Doc
- Louisiana Exhibit Exposes Georgetown University Founders For Selling 272 Slaves To Pay School Debt
- Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, The City Girls & More Bring The Style To Summer Jam
- New Study Finds Increased Risk Of Breast Cancer In Black Women Exposed To Parabens
- 2Pride! Queen Latifah Recalls Spending NYE With 2Pac At A Gay Club
- Listen Now: Marvin Sapp Is Still Serving The Lord With New Album ‘Substance’
- The Legend Of Ben Montgomery: From Enslaved Man To One Of The Richest Merchants In The South
- Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill
- Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
Comments / 1