The Summit Hill Borough Council agreed on Monday to purchase new microphones to be used in the council room of the borough hall. On the recommendation of council member Karen Ruzicka, it was agreed by a 5-1 vote to purchase the mics from Amazon at a cost of $1,089. The only councilman opposed was David Wargo. Council member Michael Alabovitz was absent.

SUMMIT HILL, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO