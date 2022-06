COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is delaying its registration renewal reminders for June and August. According to the state, the delay is due to the end of the fiscal year programming updates. If your vehicle registration is set to expire in July, you will not be reminded to renew The post Colorado DMV delaying registration renewal reminders for June and August appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO