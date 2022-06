WASHINGTON — The federal agency in charge of managing much of the West’s water warned Tuesday that it will act unilaterally to reduce water usage in the Colorado River Basin if state and tribal leaders can’t reach an agreement this summer. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille C. Touton told a U.S. Senate committee that states […] The post Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin water usage could be cut as drought worsens appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO