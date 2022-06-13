ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Upstate NY’s hottest new beer and music fest is coming to Onondaga County

By Don Cazentre
newyorkupstate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePompey, N.Y — Heritage Hill Brewhouse will host a new beer-and-music fest in July, and organizers hope to make it an annual attraction in the hills of Pompey. The BriteVibes Beer & Musical Festival takes place July 9 at Heritage Hill, a 300-acre working farm with a brewery and restaurant that...

www.newyorkupstate.com

WIBX 950

Mazzaferro’s Plans To Open New Location In East Rome New York After Fire

Good news for fans of Mazzaferro’s in the City of Rome New York. They are opening a "satellite store" in East Rome. WKTV reports that Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street in Rome while the main store is getting rebuilt on Ridge Mills Road.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

New York Blues Festival returns June 16-18

(WSYR – TV) — The 30th Anniversary of the Blues Festival will take place June 16, 17 and 18 in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. Music performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, Vanessa Collier, The Kingsnakes, Ron Spencer Band featuring Joe Whiting, Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, GA-20 and many others!
SOCIETY
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Yak burgers and gorgeous views at The Loft at Vesper Hills (Dining Out Review)

Tully, N.Y — So, what sets apart the menu at The Loft at Vesper Hills in Tully from other golf course or burger-and-beer restaurants in the area? It’s a three-letter word. Owners Mark and Suzanne Drumm bought the golf course on Octagon Road in 2012, committing to extensive renovations of the property, including the clubhouse and restaurant. The couple already owned a nearby alpaca farm and added yaks to their brood in 2014. Their Bentwood Alpacas and Yaks farm supplies yak meat for the menu, which finds itself utilized in various menu items, including chili, meatballs and burgers.
TULLY, NY
waer.org

Food trucks to find new home at Syracuse warehouse-turned-beer garden

A first-of-its-kind eatery coming to Syracuse aims to bring community members together over good food and beer. The upcoming Harvey’s Garden will turn an old warehouse on East Water Street into a food truck park and beer garden. The idea comes from Micheal Greene, also a Syracuse common councilor,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
golfcourseindustry.com

Sanford Ferris selected to renovate upstate New York course

Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Update 7:02 p.m.: National Weather Service says ‘risk of tornadoes’ over for Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring...
SYRACUSE, NY
campsnearme.art

Camping Sodus Point Ny

Camp Beechwood at Beechwood State Park in Sodus Point New York offers primitive tent camping for free in a restored Girl Scout camp near the shores of Lake Ontario. Informed RVers have rated 15 campgrounds near Sodus Point New York. Sodus Point Ny Lake Ontario Lake Cottage Sodus Point. Properties...
SODUS POINT, NY
localsyr.com

Governor Hochul awards Central New York teachers

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success. 54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
informnny.com

TAKE 5 winning ticket worth over $17K sold in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One New York lottery player is taking home the top prize. According to the Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 12 TAKE 5 Midday Drawing. The ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was purchased at Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY

