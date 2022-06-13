ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan students to get a chance to 'argue' before state Supreme Court

By News Advocate Staff
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Michigan high school students can learn what it is like to argue before the state Supreme Court in educational...

CNBC

Michigan officially becomes 14th state to mandate personal finance education before high school graduation

Michigan is now officially the 14th state in the U.S. to guarantee that its students have access to a personal finance education course before high school graduation. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5190, a bill mandating personal finance classes. The legislation previously passed the state's House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan support.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Appeals court denies Jackson judicial candidate’s lawsuit

JACKSON, MI -- A lawsuit filed by a Jackson attorney and district judge hopeful over rejected nominating election petitions has been denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals. In the lawsuit filed on May 27, attorneys on behalf of George Lyons called for state officials to certify Lyons to the Jackson County Election Commission as a candidate eligible to appear on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Rejects Proposed Off-Reservation Casino Project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a proposal for a $180 million off-reservation casino in western Michigan that a tribe has been working toward for over a decade. Whitmer’s rejection of the proposal Wednesday came after the U.S. Department of Interior rejected her request to postpone her deadline for deciding whether to allow the project to proceed. Whitmer wrote in a letter to the U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the department had put her in an “impossible position” and that she had been left without “information critical to my decision.” The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians had hoped to build the...
Detroit News

Michigan sheriff created 'cloud' over election security, clerk says

Hastings — Local officials say "confusion" and an "unnecessary" "cloud" are looming over the upcoming election in west Michigan's Barry County, which has become a focus of a wide-ranging probe into the handling of voting equipment in the battleground state. Nineteen months later, conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf...
deadlinedetroit.com

Pro-Whitmer ad capitalizes on Michigan GOP gubernatorial field's woes

An ad that promotes the re-election of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touts the recent missteps of her Republican opponents as evidence they can't be trusted. The Free Press reports on the ad, paid for by Put Michigan First, a PAC run by the Democratic Governors Association:. The ad, which (spokesman Sam)...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Soaring inflation, low tax support spur Jackson College tuition hike

JACKSON, MI - Soaring inflation is a contributing factor in why the Jackson College Board of Trustees has approved a 4.5% increase in tuition. Starting this fall, the cost per billing contact hour will be $176 for in-district students. This is a bump from $168 per billing contact hour in 2021-22. Billing contact hours are similar to credits and represent the amount of time students spend in the classroom.
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wkar.org

Two health care professionals seek to file lawsuit over harassment by doctor at Lansing clinic

Two health care professionals allege they faced retaliation at a Lansing clinic after reporting sexual harassment by a doctor of osteopathic medicine. Nurse practitioner Alexis Phillips and Dr. Sarah Denham have filed discrimination complaints through the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking the right to sue in federal court, their attorneys say.
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
