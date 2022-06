This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Andrew Hartzler’s last name carries weight in Missouri politics. His aunt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, has spent her decades in politics opposing gay marriage on religious grounds. She’s now in the midst of a U.S. Senate campaign that’s prominently featured her calls to restrict the rights of trans people.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO