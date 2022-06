Up until now, the world hasn’t gotten to see much non-music-video acting from Harry Styles, the pretty young man and currently-dominant pop star. Styles had a pretty good supporting role in Dunkirk and a split-second end-credits cameo in Eternals, and that’s been it. Later this year, though, Styles will star in two different movies. The more consequential of them is the psychological-thriller period piece Don’t Worry Darling, since that’s where Styles met director and current girlfriend Olivia Wilde, an event that has kept the online-gossip industry afloat. But Styles also plays the lead in a new film called My Policeman, and that one gets a trailer today.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO