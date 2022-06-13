D.A. Bragg Announces Leadership Appointments to Newly Created “Special Victims Division”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., today announced two appointments to the Office’s new Special Victims Division: Hannah Pennington as Deputy Chief for Gender-Based Violence Policy, and Beverly Gilchrist as Deputy Chief for Survivor Services. As leaders with expertise in providing services and implementing trauma-informed policies, Hannah and Beverly will greatly enhance the Office’s survivor-centered prosecutions alongside Division Chief Joyce Smith.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO