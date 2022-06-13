ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.A. Bragg Announces Leadership Appointments to Newly Created “Special Victims Division”

Cover picture for the articleNew Division Supports Survivor-Centered & Trauma-Informed Practice. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., today announced that Executive Assistant D.A. Joyce Smith will lead the Office’s first Special Victims Division. Tasked with enhancing how the Office investigates, staffs, and resources these cases, Joyce will supervise the Sex Crimes, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse,...

