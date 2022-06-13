ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Intel tries to get its chip manufacturing back on track with “Intel 4,” due in 2023

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel's chip manufacturing technology has been outpaced by rivals like TSMC and Samsung in recent years, but the company is looking to put its troubles behind it. The first step forward will be the Intel 4 manufacturing process, which Intel has shared more details about at the Institute of Electrical and...

