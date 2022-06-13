ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Overtime Elite team, including 2023 projected top-10 NBA picks Amen and Ausar Thompson, to compete in The Basketball Tournament

By Jonathan Givony
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProjected 2023 draft top-10 picks Amen and Ausar Thompson will be part of a team sports media company Overtime is sending to compete in The Basketball Tournament, marking the first time NBA draft-eligible prospects will participate in the TBT. The winner of TBT, a 64-team single-elimination tournament that runs...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game. Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.
NBA
ESPN

Why Connecticut Sun-Washington Mystics is the weekend's must-see WNBA game and the Minnesota Lynx might be a lost cause

The WNBA might be one-third of the way through its 36-game regular-season schedule, with separation among the contenders, pretenders and everyone else starting to take shape. But even the league's top echelon -- teams with .600 winning percentages or better -- have plenty to prove this weekend and to tinker with as the All-Star break approaches.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Mathurin, Griffin, Davis, Sharpe top wings in NBA draft

Arizonas Bennedict Mathurin, Dukes A.J. Griffin and Wisconsins Johnny Davis spent the past season showing off their NBA potential in front of big crowds at the college level, including in the NCAA Tournament. Shaedon Sharpe ended up taking a different route to next week's draft. He never played a second...
NBA
ESPN

Analysis: On Stephen Curry, far more than a great shooter

Greatest shooter ever. Thats what everyone has been calling Golden States Stephen Curry for years now, for obvious reasons. Nobody in the history of basketball has made more 3-pointers or made the art of throwing a ball through a hoop look easier than Curry does. He has earned that distinction.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
ESPN

Bryson DeChambeau not planning to play PGA Tour's Travelers Championship amid LIV scrutiny

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't plan to play in the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship next week at TPC River Highlands. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last week. He briefly addressed his status for the Travelers while on the putting green at The Country Club but did not take further questions.
GOLF
ESPN

NHL brings in sign language interpreter for commissioner

DENVER --  Brice Christianson went to sporting events as a child and realized how inaccessible that world was for his deaf father. On Wednesday night, he stood 10 feet from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman translating English into American Sign Language for the annual state of the league address at the Stanley Cup Final. Christianson was shown picture-in-picture on NHL Network interpreting Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly's remarks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Evans
Person
Zhaire Smith
Person
Kosta Koufos
Person
Omari Spellman
Person
Trevor Booker
Person
Antonio Blakeney
ESPN

Top MLB draft prospects to watch in 2022 College World Series

At this time last year, I previewed the top prospects in the Men's College World Series and it was headlined by two incredibly famous soon-to-be-early-picks in Vanderbilt righties Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. This year, we don't have anyone quite that famous or that projects to go that high in...
OMAHA, NE
ESPN

NIL Summit a glimpse into the present and future of college athletes' opportunities

ATLANTA -- It has not yet been a full year since legislation first took effect allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), and we've already seen a public spat between national title-winning coaches accusing each other of illicit payments to players, reports of a recruit landing an $8 million NIL deal before playing a single college snap and message-board furor over possible NIL inducements used to lure the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner into the transfer portal.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

2022 Men's College World Series roundtable: Omaha field is heavy with SEC flavor

The Men's College World Series is set, but the team everyone was expecting to see in Omaha didn't make the trip. Tennessee, the undisputed No. 1 team in the country, was upset by Notre Dame in the super regionals at Knoxville, leaving a wide-open field to battle for the national championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Teams#Nba All Star Game#The Basketball Tournament#Overtime#Tbt#Elam Ending#G League#Espn
ESPN

Quioto leads CF Montreal against Austin

LINE: Montreal -102, Austin FC +245, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with Austin after scoring two goals against Cincinnati. Montreal is 4-2-0 in home games. Djordje Mihailovic paces the highest-scoring team in Eastern Conference action with seven goals. Montreal...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

Moreno and Cincinnati visit the Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati (6-7-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-7, second in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Philadelphia -168, FC Cincinnati +467, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE:. leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against CF Montreal. The Union are...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies land in ‘Top-6’ for 2023 5-star wide receiver

Brandon Innis one of the best overall prospects in the 2023 class, and is the #2 wide receiver recruit in the country. Coming fresh off a 2022 class where Texas A&M landed not one but two 5-star wide receivers, head coach Jimbo Fisher is back at it again. Innis, the #4 recruit in the state of Florida, played varsity football as an 8th grader, and is ready to continue his career at the college level. The Aggies are listed in Innis’ top 6 options along with: USC Miami Ohio State Alabama LSU If the Aggies are able to pickup a commitment from Innis, they’ll be on their way to another top class in 2023, as Jimbo and company continue the journey towards building a consistent college football playoff contender. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Brandon Inniss is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 200 WR from Miami Gardens, FL is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘23 Class. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/siPU5CQuna pic.twitter.com/BtC6dazLVg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2022 Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights List Where does Joel Klatt rank A&M headed into the 2022 season?  
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
ESPN

Yankees pitcher Severino back after going on COVID-19 list

NEW YORK --  Pitcher Luis Severino was cleared to rejoin the New York Yankees on Thursday night, hours after being scratched from his start and put on the COVID-19 injured list. After a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino would travel with the club...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy