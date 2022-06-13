ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How Perseverance Led Beauty Bakerie To Become A Must-Have Beauty Brand — Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XYYe_0g9SMnUk00
Beauty Bakerie

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

In honor of Juneteenth, OK! is highlighting several of the incredible stories behind our favorite favorite Black-owned and founded beauty brands. Today, we’re taking a look at the origins of Beauty Bakerie, a beloved cosmetics company that is now available at Ulta, Amazon and CVS, among other major retailers.

Before earning international recognition for its must-have formulas and adorable, baking-themed packaging, Beauty Bakerie founder worked tirelessly to make her brand what it is today through perseverance. At just 27 years old, Beauty Bakerie’s founder and CEO Cashmere Nicole was a single, working mother battling breast cancer when she launched her company, using her health struggles to inspire the brand’s mindful formulas.

“During a challenging, but successful fight with breast cancer, Cashmere became extremely health conscious and research-driven about the products we put in and on our bodies,” reads the brand’s about page . “The Beauty Bakerie brand is a direct reflection of Cashmere’s perseverance and passion for both high quality, healthy ingredients that enhance the beauty in everyone, every day.”

But it’s not just good for you — beyond its ingredients, Beauty Bakerie’s products actually work. Alongside garnering stellar reviews from beauty gurus, the company boasts several high-profile fans like gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas , who launched a line of lip products with the brand back in 2017, and even Beyoncé , who was spotted sporting the company’s Cranberry Stiletto Lip Whip on a night out.

“The mission of this brand was created to both inspire and empower its reader,” Nicole explained to Digital Beauty back in 2019. “To remind them that life is sure to deliver challenges, setbacks and trials, but it is up to us to consider how we will approach those trials."

And it seems part of this empowerment comes through inclusivity. Unlike other beauty brands that list their complexion products from lightest to darkest, Beauty Bakerie takes a different approach, organizing their items — including all 30 shades of their InstaBake Aqua Glass Foundation — in order from darkest to lightest, a conscious choice Nicole said was to encourage all of her customers to feel beautiful in their own skin.

"There are constant reminders, subtle and overt, that being a woman of color is second best," Nicole said during a 2018 interview with Refinery 29 . "For foundation, I know what's important to me as a Black woman — that's why the order is from dark to light. I wanted equal representation, and for everyone to feel just as beautiful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMZ76_0g9SMnUk00
Ulta
SHOP NOW

Beauty Bakerie’s Matte Lip Whip retails for $20 at ulta.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEhKQ_0g9SMnUk00
Ulta
SHOP NOW

Beauty Bakerie’s InstaBake Aqua Glass Foundation retails for $34 at ulta.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Douglas
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead. With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Cashmere
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Makeup-Free Face For New Tutorial With Her Skincare Products

Kim Kardashian stripped down to a bare face to promote her new skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, to fans on June 14. The 41-year-old mother of four demonstrated the multi-step routine her SKKN line promotes and began with a completely makeup-free face, something fans don’t often get to see from the reality star and businesswoman. “Okay, so I’m going to wash my face. I have so much makeup on. This is like a typical workday, with this much makeup,” she began in the video, which she posted to her Instagram page. She commenced her process by removing as much makeup as she could with a facial wipe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

This Common Beauty Habit Can Cause Little Bumps Around The Eyes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Ever noticed little white bumps around your eye area? Some discover them under the eyes, while others see these pesky dots on the eyelids. Although they may look like whiteheads at first glance, you're likely dealing with an entirely different skin care concern: milia.
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Best Body Wash for All Budgets and Skin-Care Needs

Chances are you might be taking multiple showers a day this summer: After all, the humidity can get real. Give your skin some love with the best body wash for your skin type or skin-care needs. While you can certainly pull up any old bar soap to cleanse your body, investing in a high-quality body wash or shower gel not only gets you clean but comes with additional benefits for your skin.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNN

21 best drugstore foundations under $20, according to makeup artists

When it comes to foundation, you want a product that’s comfortable, long-lasting and an option in your exact shade — and even better if it’s affordable. To help find the drugstore foundations that check all of the boxes, we asked three professional makeup artists to share their favorite affordable options from Maybelline, L’Oréal and more.
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

Daily Checkout: Why Our E-Commerce Director Loves Shay Mitchell’s Luggage Company BÉIS — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. If you’ve ever wondered why suitcases can’t be practical *without* blending in with every single other black bag at baggage claim, you’re not alone — it seems that...
RETAIL
The Independent

We tried Zena Skin, the TikTok trending skincare range making bold claims

Trying a new skincare brand is always fun for us here at IndyBest. While we all have our favourite brands for everything from moisturisers to cleansers, getting to test out something for the first time is still quite a thrill. So, when Zena Skin landed on our doorstep we were intrigued, to say the least.The website does claim that it’s the number one skincare brand in the UK, which raised our tester’s eyebrows to near hairline level. But, bold (and slightly suscpicious) claims aside, we put two of the eight products to the test to see whether this brand really...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Don’t Forget to Pack These Vacation Makeup Essentials

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With vacation season in full swing, there’s no better time to pare down your beauty assortment to curate your must-have travel makeup essentials. Whether you’re adhering to TSA guidelines or just want to pack lightly, most of us will not be traveling with our complete makeup collection.
MAKEUP
purewow.com

Your Favorite Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Just Got Lighter & You Can Buy It Exclusively at Sephora Now

Ever since Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream came into our lives, we've had more radiant, smoother skin. That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that we're excited ﻿about the cult-favorite skincare brand's latest launch. Drumroll please for the new The Light Cream because not only is it a more lightweight version of The Rich Cream, but it's also mattifying.
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

65K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy