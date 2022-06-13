ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5ULV_0g9SMQ8v00

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA.

After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers.

He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall pick in the draft. Here is what he wrote:

The Sixers are exploring trades involving this pick and Danny Green, according to sources. While Green was an important two-way wing for the Sixers, he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in May and now he has an expiring $10 million contract. If they end trading the pick, I’d imagine a raw, high-upside player like Wesley would have wide appeal. If the Sixers keep it, taking a swing could pay off since they don’t have a first again until 2024 after the Nets deferred this year’s pick to take Philly’s 2023 selection instead. That’s a bet that the Sixers will be worse.

Green is set to be 35 later in June and is coming off an ACL tear in the playoffs this season. So he needs to recover from that as well. But Green is a veteran in this league that has proven to be a legit three-point shooter through the course of his career in the league.  He is shooting 40% from the three-point line in his career, including 38 percent this past season.

If Green is traded, hopefully, it’s to another contender.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 2

JEFFREY WOODLIN
3d ago

But If "HE" Does Happen 2 Go To Another Team,"I" Could Possibly See "HIM" Wit "DALLAS","MILWAUKEE" and "BOSTON" (Just 2 Name A Few)! 🏀🚶‍♂️🤔

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Heat Nation

Draymond Green recalls hearing that Jimmy Butler loved Andrew Wiggins: ‘If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you’

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green brought up Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler while praising the competitive nature of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Wiggins played together on the Minnesota Timberwolves for just over one season. Despite that short time together, it seems clear that Butler was impressed with the former top overall draft pick.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
The Spun

Adam Sandler Was Shocked By Shaquille O'Neal's Age

It wasn't that long ago that Shaquille O'Neal was still playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame big man retired following the 2010-11 season. Maybe that's why actor Adam Sandler, 55, was so shocked to find out that O'Neal is actually 50 years old during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.
CELEBRITIES
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba Draft#Unc#Sixers#Acl#Lcl#Nets
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sixers Major Trade Rumors

The Sixers could be looking to make a big move this offseason. According to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey, the team is reportedly "gauging trade interest for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green and the No. 23 pick." NBA Twitter was quick to react to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz could get huge Rudy Gobert trade offer from 1 team

One opposing team appears to be serious as sin when it comes to pursuing Rudy Gobert this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that league personnel believe that the Atlanta Hawks could make a significant trade offer to the Utah Jazz for the former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert. Fischer adds that it may some combination of Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Colts Inquired About Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Commanders star Terry McLaurin is holding out on the team's mandatory minicamp as he and the Washington front office continue to discuss contract extension negotiations. While the Commanders would certainly love to retain their No. 1 receiving option, failed negotiations could result in a forced trade. According to Indianapolis insider...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy