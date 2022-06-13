Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA.

After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers.

He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall pick in the draft. Here is what he wrote:

The Sixers are exploring trades involving this pick and Danny Green, according to sources. While Green was an important two-way wing for the Sixers, he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in May and now he has an expiring $10 million contract. If they end trading the pick, I’d imagine a raw, high-upside player like Wesley would have wide appeal. If the Sixers keep it, taking a swing could pay off since they don’t have a first again until 2024 after the Nets deferred this year’s pick to take Philly’s 2023 selection instead. That’s a bet that the Sixers will be worse.

Green is set to be 35 later in June and is coming off an ACL tear in the playoffs this season. So he needs to recover from that as well. But Green is a veteran in this league that has proven to be a legit three-point shooter through the course of his career in the league. He is shooting 40% from the three-point line in his career, including 38 percent this past season.

If Green is traded, hopefully, it’s to another contender.

