A special session called by the governor to redraw a Congressional map with two Black-majority districts gets underway today. A federal judge has given the Legislature a June 20th deadline to approve a new map, but a hearing will be held tomorrow to hear arguments from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez who want the deadline extended. Covington Republican Representative Mark Wright says it’s likely you won’t see much done today.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO