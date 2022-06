An engaged couple from New York planned something special for their wedding day. And it wasn't about the song they chose to have their first dance on either. They meant to share their wedding day with the groom's grandparents. Sixty-five years after getting married, the beloved pair got their dance and shared in the newlyweds' joy as guests got to celebrate two weddings on the same day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO