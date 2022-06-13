ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringling College’s CODE RED Film Wins National Industry Awards, Builds Awareness of Menstrual Inequality on Film Festival Circuit

Tampa Bay News Wire
 June 13, 2022

Sarasota, FL – June 13, 2022 — Code Red is Ringling College of Art and Design’s whimsical, coming-of-age short film that confronts the prevalent issue of ‘period poverty’ – the lack of access to menstrual products many girls and young women face in school that results in educational inequality, lost opportunities,...



Tampa Bay News Wire

Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Barbara Banks as Board Member

Banks, a celebrated photographer, is known for both her commercial and artistic work. (June 16, 2022) Carolyn Benedict-Drew, chair of Art Center Sarasota’s board of directors, recently announced that the organization has welcomed the celebrated photographer Barbara Banks to its board. “Barbara has long been a vital part of...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opens at Midtown Tampa June 20

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a family-friendly casual dining destination offering the Taste of Louisiana in a prime game-day environment, will welcome its first fans on Monday, June 20 at 11am at its new Midtown Tampa location at the corner of N. Dale Mabry Highway and I-275. “We look forward to...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

LinktoEXPERT Partners with Global Speaker Agency, WCD Enterprises

To introduce the most relevant topics presented by the most dynamic speakers. Tampa, FL (June 16, 2022) – LinktoEXPERT, collaborative cloud community and WCD Enterprises, a global speakers agency announced today that the two companies have entered a strategic partnership that will elevate the introduction of the most relevant topics presented by the most dynamic speakers in the meetings industry today! Collaborating will expand the avenues when it comes to matching talented and unique speakers to deliver the messages meeting professionals desire.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Auditions! Chorus Announces NEW Men’s A Cappella Group

Sarasota June 6, 2022 – Joe Harris, lead singer and membership VP of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys has announced the formation of “Jonesin’ 4 the Chord” a men’s four-part a cappella group that will perform an eclectic mix of old and new popular songs. Auditions for talented singers will take place on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at The Music Compound (1751 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota). Auditions by appointment or via Zoom are available. Eight to 12 men will be selected to sing bass, baritone, tenor, and lead parts.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

New AC Hotel Clearwater Beach Now Open

Enjoy Rewarding Water Views and Special Grand Opening Offer. CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (June 15, 2022) – AC Hotel Clearwater Beach officially opened its doors today, bringing the popular brand’s forward-thinking design to Florida’s west coast. Framed by top-rated Clearwater Beach and the Gulf of Mexico to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east, the 144-room AC Hotel Clearwater Beach provides rewarding water views from its guest rooms and from Soirée, an inviting Mediterranean-themed rooftop gathering space where guests can enjoy nightly artisan libations and fare from the 10th floor. Like all AC by Marriott properties, the new hotel offers a chic, purposeful design for modern travelers seeking an experience-driven atmosphere. To celebrate its opening, AC Hotel Clearwater Beach has announced a special “Try Our New Hotel” promotion.* The promotion includes 20% off standard rates, which start at approximately $259 per night based on a minimum stay of two nights, and is available through September 30, 2022.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Nominations open for Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay 2022

(June 14th, 2022 – Tampa, Fla.) – For the 32nd consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals can nominate and vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Nominations are open now through Thursday, June 30th, at 11:59 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

10-in-10: Habitat Celebrate National Homeownership Month with 10 Home Dedications 10 Days

Starting, June 16, 10 families will receive keys to their safe and affordable homes. St. Petersburg, FL – Starting June 16, 2022, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties will be celebrating National Homeownership Month with 10 home dedication events in 10 days. These 10 families will be celebrating their achievement of the American Dream of homeownership.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Where to Play Bingo in Tampa Bay: The Best Places for a Good Time

Looking for a good time? Look no further than Tampa Bay! This area is home to some of the best bingo halls in the state. If you’re looking to have some fun, these are the places you want to be. We’ve put together a list of our favourite bingo halls in the area, so read on and start planning your next night out!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Fiduciary Financial Planning in Tampa Florida

Many clients who come to us aren’t immediately sure if they need a financial advisor in Tampa, Florida. If this is the case for you, we encourage you to ask yourself the following questions:. Does your financial plan include a holistic view of all your current assets, liabilities, and...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Congratulations to BGCSDC Senior Graduates

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties celebrated 90 graduating seniors from local high schools at the annual Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Seniors were joined by family and friends, and supported by members of the community such as Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Chris Renouf; Secondary Schools Executive Director, Steve Cantees; North Port High School Principal, Shannon Fusco; Riverview High School Principal, Erin Del Castillo; Sarasota High School Principal, David Jones; and Sarasota Military Academy Head of School, Colonel Fredrick Fout. The event was held in the Dick Vitale Sports and Fitness Center at the Lee Wetherington Club.
SARASOTA, FL

