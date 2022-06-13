Ringling College’s CODE RED Film Wins National Industry Awards, Builds Awareness of Menstrual Inequality on Film Festival Circuit

Enjoy Rewarding Water Views and Special Grand Opening Offer. CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (June 15, 2022) – AC Hotel Clearwater Beach officially opened its doors today, bringing the popular brand’s forward-thinking design to Florida’s west coast. Framed by top-rated Clearwater Beach and the Gulf of Mexico to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east, the 144-room AC Hotel Clearwater Beach provides rewarding water views from its guest rooms and from Soirée, an inviting Mediterranean-themed rooftop gathering space where guests can enjoy nightly artisan libations and fare from the 10th floor. Like all AC by Marriott properties, the new hotel offers a chic, purposeful design for modern travelers seeking an experience-driven atmosphere. To celebrate its opening, AC Hotel Clearwater Beach has announced a special “Try Our New Hotel” promotion.* The promotion includes 20% off standard rates, which start at approximately $259 per night based on a minimum stay of two nights, and is available through September 30, 2022.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO