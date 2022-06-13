Will the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns actually might be the only logical trade destination left.

Bear with me.

Yes, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract this offseason. But they still might be in the quarterback market, and they might be the only team that would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watson is facing two dozen lawsuits, which means the NFL could suspend him for part or all of the upcoming season -- the league hasn't decided yet. If the league suspends him for the entire season, the Browns would be in a tough spot. They probably would like to play Baker Mayfield at quarterback for one more season, but he requested a trade. "The relationship is too far gone to mend," he said .

So if Watson can't play, and Mayfield won't play, the Browns would have to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for an entire season, and his career win-loss record is 14-23. Or they could trade for Garoppolo.

The Browns currently have more than $42 million in cap space, so they can afford Garoppolo. And they don't need to sign him to an extension, because they wouldn't want him long term, because he would be a one-year stop gap until Watson returns.

The Browns actually might be the only logical trade destination left for Garoppolo. But again, before they'd be interested, the NFL probably would have to suspend Watson for the entire upcoming season, which might not happen, and Mayfield would have to sit out the entire upcoming season, which also might not happen.

I still think the 49ers will end up releasing Garoppolo.

Stay tuned.