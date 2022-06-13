ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Will the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns?

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZWHs_0g9SJp7b00

The Browns actually might be the only logical trade destination left.

Bear with me.

Yes, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract this offseason. But they still might be in the quarterback market, and they might be the only team that would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watson is facing two dozen lawsuits, which means the NFL could suspend him for part or all of the upcoming season -- the league hasn't decided yet. If the league suspends him for the entire season, the Browns would be in a tough spot. They probably would like to play Baker Mayfield at quarterback for one more season, but he requested a trade. "The relationship is too far gone to mend," he said .

So if Watson can't play, and Mayfield won't play, the Browns would have to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for an entire season, and his career win-loss record is 14-23. Or they could trade for Garoppolo.

The Browns currently have more than $42 million in cap space, so they can afford Garoppolo. And they don't need to sign him to an extension, because they wouldn't want him long term, because he would be a one-year stop gap until Watson returns.

The Browns actually might be the only logical trade destination left for Garoppolo. But again, before they'd be interested, the NFL probably would have to suspend Watson for the entire upcoming season, which might not happen, and Mayfield would have to sit out the entire upcoming season, which also might not happen.

I still think the 49ers will end up releasing Garoppolo.

Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Tuesday press conference

One of the biggest topics this offseason has been the ongoing civil lawsuits and the NFL’s impending decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is now facing 26 civil lawsuits after two more women reportedly decided to file against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback on Monday night, according to KPRC 2 in Houston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal as more and more women come forward against him. With two more lawsuits on the way, Watson will be up to 26 civil lawsuits filed against him. Furthermore, last week one of the detectives from the Houston Police Department, Kamesha Baker, testified […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With The Eagles' New Logo

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo. Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to go with a more modern look. It was evident very early on that fans did NOT like the new look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Wide Receiver Signing

The New England Patriots added to their depth at wide receiver today, signing for New Orleans Saints wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and appeared in 18 games with six starts over three seasons with the team. The Texas product's most...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions signed former Michigan Wolverine standout wide receiver Devin Funchess. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are going to be moving Funchess over to tight end. That move seems to make a lot of sense, considering his size and skill set. Lions announced they have signed former University […] The post Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy