ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Bayou Classic moving back to NBC

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TT1vk_0g9SJANA00

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team will wrap up its regular season on national TV as the Tigers meet their rivals, Southern, in the 49 th Annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome.

The announcement was made over the weekend and the game will be broadcasted live at 1 p.m. (central) on NBC. Since 2015, the annual rivalry game had kicked off at 4 p.m. and televised on the NBC Sports Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsLZG_0g9SJANA00

Bayou Classic to headline season once again

In addition to the Bayou Classic announcement, the State Fair Classic announced its kickoff time on Saturday, October 1 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Grambling State and Prairie View A&M saw the traditional kickoff time moved to 6 p.m.

The Tigers open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Arkansas State on Saturday, September 3. That game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Grambling State’s home opener is October 15 when Florida A&M visits Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Season tickets for the three home games (Florida A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, along with games against Prairie View A&M and Northwestern State) are currently on sale. Visit the Grambling State ticket office or click here to purchase tickets.

The post Bayou Classic moving back to NBC appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Carlisle takes over Simsboro hoops program

The Simsboro High School boys basketball team has replaced a proven winner with another proven winner, as former Anacoco head coach Randy Carlilse takes over the Tigers’ hoops program. Carlisle, who graduated from East Texas Baptist College and coached for 17 years in Texas before returning to his native...
SIMSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana System hosts second annual Black Male Summit

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana System is hosting their second annual Black Male Summit. Scholars involved in the program say the summit is inspiring them in multiple ways.  Ebenezer Aggrey, scholar, “Since being a part of this program I’ve been able to build my confidence up, really get involved and really invest […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Greater Grambling Chamber presents Juneteenth seminar

A seminar on how to create and sustain generational wealth will be held Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. in the Doris Robinson Banquet Hall at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum on the campus of Grambling State University. Titled “Generational Wealth Through Entrepreneurship and Investments,” the event is part of...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The Big West Monroe Fair 2022 details

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just in time for some summer fun, the Big West Monroe Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, through June 22, 2022, according to its Facebook page. The fair is at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center located at 500 Mane Street in West Monroe and will feature more than 25 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Bayou Classic#State Fair Classic#The Bayou#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Grambling State Athletics#Tigers#Southern#Arkansas State#Espn3#Florida A M#Alcorn State#Prairie View A M#Northwestern State#Hbcu
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man dies day after Tuesday night shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, El Dorado, Arkansas, a black man. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Yalaunda Toliver- Taylor Legacy Academic Award Recipient: Jared Braxton

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority , Incorporated , Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Scholarship Committee are proud to announce Jared Braxton, a native of Natchitoches and a 2022 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School, has been named the first recipient of the Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor Legacy Academic Award. This academic award program is designated for the children, grandchildren and guardianship of children of fully financial and active members in good standing with the local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Mu Omega Zeta Chapter. Mrs. Josephine Winder currently serves as the Chapter President and Ms. Candance Grayson serves as the Scholarship Committee Chairperson. The scholarship applicant had to complete an application and meet all necessary requirements to have been considered for this award. As the Inaugural Scholarship Recipient, Mr. Braxton will receive a book scholarship, a dormitory care package and dinner with the benefactor, Mrs. Toliver-Taylor.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WJTV 12

Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in Louisiana restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
KNOE TV8

Investigators purchase new A.C. unit for Monroe church after it was stolen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A church in Monroe had its A.C. unit stolen over the weekend but believe it or not, that turned into a beautiful situation. The pastor of St. Peter Baptist Church said she couldn’t believe someone would steal from a place of worship, but she was even more shocked to find out that investigators from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office bought them a new one.
MONROE, LA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy