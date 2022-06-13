ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone announces new baby girl with fiancée

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Rap star Post Malone made not one, but two big life announcements when he was a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show, telling the host he’s not only a father, but engaged as well.

Post Malone casually mentioned to Howard Stern that before leaving home to head to the studio he had “kissed” his “baby girl,” E! News reported. Stern then confirmed with the rapper that his child had, in fact, been born.

Malone confirmed that he had kept the news quiet, saying he wants those close to him to “make their own decisions” regarding announcements, according to E! News.

Post Malone had previously said that he was excited to be a father in an interview shared with People earlier this month, saying he was “pumped beyond belief” to be having a child. At the time, he had said he was having the baby with his girlfriend, who was not identified publicly.

But when asked about his girlfriend by Howard Stern, Post Malone corrected the host, saying “She’s my fiancée,” E! News reported.

The name of Post Malone’s fiancée was not disclosed, but TMZ has reported she is not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight.

