Coronavirus: Rolling Stones postpone Amsterdam show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQlun_0g9SHHcf00

ANSTERDAM, Netherlands — Rolling Stones fans in Amsterdam won’t get what they want tonight after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The knighted singer, 78, began developing symptoms upon arriving at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the Dutch capital earlier in the day, The Guardian reported.

Jagger took to social media to confirm his diagnosis and the postponement of Monday’s show.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick,” he wrote.

According to The Guardian, the Stones are on their “Sixty” tour, featuring 14 shows in 10 European countries.

The band is slated to perform in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday and Milan, Italy, on June 21, before a June 25 London show, the Biritsh news outlet reported.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the band said in a prepared statement, adding, “The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

