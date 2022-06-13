ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

S.D. to revisit juvenile justice reform

By Todd Epp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state’s correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts to keep young people from being incarcerated. On Thursday, the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice holds its first hearing....

