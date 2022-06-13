ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Industry-leading Vertical Farming Company to Put Down Roots in Newton County

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article80 Acres Farms, an industry-leading vertical farming company, will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. The $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia, will help the company meet growing consumer demand for local, fresh produce. “We are excited to welcome 80 Acres Farms to Georgia as we continue finding...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - 80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Business
Newton County, GA
Business
City
Covington, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foods#Sustainable Farming#Food Industry#Vertical Farming Company#Georgians
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated with city’s response: Kennesaw councilman resigns, former councilwoman relocating business over Wildman’s reopening

UPDATE: Kennesaw issued the following statement through their spokesperson, Communication and Engagement Manager Rebecca Graham:. The City of Kennesaw has issued a business license to Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus (hereinafter referred to as “business license holder”). The business license holder went through the procedural process that is required by all businesses within the City of Kennesaw when applying for a new business license. This process includes on-site inspections by the Cobb County Fire Marshall’s Office and the City of Kennesaw Building Official. The business license holder obtained a Certificate of Occupancy and ultimately a legal business license. Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, is legally permitted to operate within the city limits of the City of Kennesaw.
KENNESAW, GA
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Jittery Joe’s Roaster relocation and summer specials

Summer is here and Athens restaurants are making some changes. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. West Broad Farmers Market hosting annual Juneteenth Celebration. The West Broad Farmers Market and Garden, in collaboration with Athens-Clarke County and other community partners, is hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday, June 18. The event will take place from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Rocksprings Park and Community Center, where there will be vendors, a kids zone, live music and other performances.
ATHENS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

New restaurants come to Watkinsville and Oconee

The bright colors and hanging disco balls of White Tiger Deluxe give off a fun and whimsy vibe. Even bathrooms have their own disco lights and music. “[That’s] is how we wanted the space to feel,” said Melinda Edwards, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Ken. “The restaurant ended up looking shockingly like our own home, so it feels like you are visiting our home when you walk through the doors.”
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia Power offering tips to help customers save money during summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Power is offering tips and tools to help their customers save money and energy throughout the year and especially during the hot summer months. The company offers the My Power Usage program, which is a free service that allows customers to track their daily energy use online.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB-TV Atlanta

Storms down trees, power lines in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines across metro Atlanta Wednesday night. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said at least one tree fell on a home and multiple trees fell in Fayette County. Most of Georgia was under a Level 2 threat for severe weather...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is the Atlanta Braves complex making — or losing — money?

Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves, and The Battery, the adjacent multi-use development, together made just over $34 million last year, officials for the baseball team claim, adding that the venue’s property value increased by $43 million from 2020 to 2021. Fiscal returns for the entire complex, which has 5,500 employees, have far exceeded expectations, according to Mike Plant, CEO of the Braves Development Company.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Boil water advisory in effect portion of Coweta County

A boil water advisory is in effect for Coweta residents on the northern portion of Highway 29 to Lower Fayetteville Road. Approximately 10,000 Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority customers are affected, according to the CCWSA website. The affected area stretches from Highway 29 down to Lower Fayetteville Road and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy