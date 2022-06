Luke Combs has a brand new song out today. Well, we’ve heard it a few times before, but the studio version and music video dropped at midnight, and “The Kind Of Love We Make” is headed to country radio on Tuesday as the next single from his forthcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up. Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by […] The post Luke Combs Drops Fiery New Music Video For Next Single, “The Kind Of Love We Make” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

