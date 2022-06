OKANOGAN – Consumer fireworks could be set off only on July 4 and New Year’s Eve under an ordinance approved June 7 by the Okanogan City Council. The council amended the fireworks ordinance to narrow the time period during which people could set off fireworks in the city and also to allow the mayor and fire chief to ban the pyrotechnics if conditions warrant.

